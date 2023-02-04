TERRELL — Even though the score may not indicate it, the McLennan Community College Highlanders won a hard-fought battle against Southwestern Christian, winning the game by nine points.

As the game began, the Highlanders ran out to a 9-0 lead, holding the host team scoreless for the first five minutes of the game. The Rams fought back with two straight 3-pointers, narrowing the lead at one point to 26-24. The two teams went into the half with MCC ahead, 36-30.

The second half was more physical, with both teams giving and receiving fouls. McLennan was able to extend the lead and, with 2:13 left in the game, found themselves ahead, 68-58. Southwestern Christian didn’t go away, though, and pulled within 73-66 with 30 seconds remaining. The Highlanders added two free throws to end the scoring.

CJ Hall was MCC’s leading scorer with 16 points, followed by Jared Clawson’s 14 points and Jaylen Thompson’s 10. High scorer for the Rams was Cameron Estill with 16 and Donald Ballard with 14.

MCC will host Hill College on Wednesday, with tip off scheduled for 7 p.m.