RANGER — The 10th-ranked McLennan softball team closed off the regular season in style, bashing Ranger in a doubleheader on Sunday. The Highlassies won by run-rule scores of 12-2 and 15-0.

They outhit Ranger, 31-8, over the course of 10 innings of play in the two games.

Taylor Meier led the way in the opener, going 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Erin Plunkett, Rachel Wicker, Sydney Kirby, Jalie Neff and Brinly Maples had two hits apiece, while Chesnee Faile smacked a solo home run.

In the second game, Katia Reyes ensured that the hitting fun would continue for MCC (40-11 overall, 27-5 conference), belting a three-run homer in the first inning. Plunkett had another good game at the dish, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

Maples and Mattie Wolkow picked up the wins in the circle for the Highlanders, who will host the Region V North Tournament Thursday through Saturday. MCC will be the No. 2 seed from the NTJCAC, finishing one game behind Grayson in the conference standings.