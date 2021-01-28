 Skip to main content
McLennan softball welcomes Tyler for home debut
McLennan softball welcomes Tyler for home debut

After a stretch of road games in Louisiana, the McLennan softball team will finally make their home debut when they face Tyler on Friday.

The Highlanders (3-3) split six games at the Chipola Classic in Youngsville, La., last weekend. Despite the uneven opening, MCC has shown some pop at the plate, with a .313 average and six home runs in the first six games. However, the pitching has struggled, as it carries a 7.40 ERA and has surrendered a .353 batting average to opposing hitters.

The doubleheader with Tyler will start at 1 p.m. at Bosque River Ballpark.

