McLennan softball welcomes Tyler for home debut

After a stretch of road games in Louisiana, the McLennan softball team will finally make their home debut when they face Tyler on Friday.

The Highlanders (3-3) split six games at the Chipola Classic in Youngsville, La., last weekend. Despite the uneven opening, MCC has shown some pop at the plate, with a .313 average and six home runs in the first six games. However, the pitching has struggled, as it carries a 7.40 ERA and has surrendered a .353 batting average to opposing hitters.