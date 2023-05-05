There’s a lot that can’t be controlled in college softball, the main thing being the weather.

McLennan was down 1-0 against Temple trying to stave off elimination when a pair of lightning delays stalled the game for an hour. The contest restarted and the Leopards tacked on another run to take a 2-0 lead before the lightning could be ignored no longer.

The game is set for a 1 p.m. restart on Saturday and while MCC head coach Chris Berry would’ve liked to keep the NJCAA Region V tournament on schedule, he’s not going to say no to a reset.

“I would like to play tonight, I would like to keep the tournament on schedule, but in lieu of everything that’s going on coming back tomorrow at one is not the worst thing that could happen,” Berry in. “We’ll go in and try to get ourselves ready to play tomorrow.”

After taking an 11-3 run-rule victory over North Central in the first elimination game, MCC found itself in an early deficit against Temple as Leopards sophomore Darby Hickey blasted a two-out solo homer in the first inning.

MCC went down in order in the bottom of the inning but managed to keep Temple off the board in the top of the second. The Highlanders had a runner on in ensuing frame before the first lighting delay hit. A brief restart didn’t last long before the game was halted again.

Finally, the contest got going after a second restart but McLennan was fanned to end the second inning.

Temple freshman Bre Jackson picked up a single to center to start the third and Kennan Nunamaker followed with a line drive to right. Hickey tapped one into left center for a single and Jackson hesitated between taking off and tagging up before finally going for third. The freshman got caught in a rundown between third and home but was able to avoid the tag at home plate for the run, extending the Leopards’ edge.

Nunamaker took advantage of the situation to take third. The game was postponed soon after as a flash of lightning struck a little too close for comfort.

“We’re capable (of making a comeback tomorrow),” Berry said. “We have to get better at-bats and we have to do somethings that in the first three innings we didn’t do, so I hope tomorrow we come out and swing a little bit better. The run-rules don’t really affect anything, right, because everything is independent of the next day. Se just got to be ready to play and do what we do.”

In game one, MCC shortstop Erin Plunkett bashed a pair of homers to pick up six RBIs in the run-rule over North Central.

Taylor Meier doubled and Plunkett came up to put McLennan on the board with a two-run bomb in the bottom of the first.

North Central cut the deficit in half with a run in the top of the third. Laci Winchester was hit by a pitch and took second on a sac bunt by BreAnna Beste before scoring on a double by Gabbi Smith.

MCC more than respnded in the bottom of the inning, putting the game away with a nine-spot. Plunkett reached on an error and Sydney Kirby brought her in on a two-run homer over left. Riley Rutherford and Madison Hornback picked up back-to-back walks then a Jalie Neff single scored Rutherford. Hornback came in on an error and a single off of the bat of Madelyn McKinnon scored Neff.

A single by Kyla Heine and a walk to Meier loaded the bases for Plunkett, who destroyed a grand slam to put McLennan up for good.

North Central picked up a pair of runs in the fourth but Matalyn Wolkow managed to keep a pair of base runners stranded in the fifth to finish her five-inning outing.