 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McLennan women's basketball rolls past Panola

  • 0

The 17th-ranked MCC Highlassies cruised to a 73-50 win over the Panola Fillies Tuesday at The Highlands.

Saneea Bevley led McLennan with 22 points. Bineta Diatta and Aysia Ward scored 17 and 10, respectively.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Bevley and Chelsea Wooten gave McLennan the six-point lead midway through the first quarter, 8-2. The Fillies rallied to cut the lead to one at 8-7. MCC led 18-14 at the end of the first.

The Highlassies used a 6-0 run to begin creating some distance between the two squads, 29-18, in the second quarter. McLennan extended the lead to 13 on a baseline drive by Miannah Little with 1:31 to go before the half but a last second jumper by Panola’s Avery Young cut the lead to 11 at the break, 36-23.

The Fillies cut the lead to nine early, 38-29, but the Highlassies pulled away. McLennan held Panola at arm’s length throughout the quarter and pushed the lead to 18 going to the final period, 56-38.

People are also reading…

The Highlassies opened the final period on a 10-2 run to break away and extedn the lead to 24 points, 66-40. McLennan led by as many as 29 in the period.

McLennan will compete in the Angelina Classic this weekend in Lufkin, taking on Tyler at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Angelina at 3 p.m. Saturday.

How College Athletes' Name, Image And Likeness Changed The Game: College athletes now have the rights to earn sponsorship money and have more power over their own brands. Its reshaping the economy of college sports and beyond and providing new opportunities for the growth of women's sports.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert