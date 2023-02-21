CORPUS CHRISTI — The McLennan women's golf team finished in 12th place in a 15-team field at the Islander Classic, hosted by Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, which wrapped up Tuesday at the par-72, 6,112 yard Corpus Christi Country Club.

MCC challenged itself, as it was the only junior college program in the field.

McLennan shot 336-326-332 – 994.

Houston Christian finished in first place with 308-313-300 – 921, followed by Texas-Rio Grande Valley in second with 303-314-315 – 932 and Creighton in third with 314-316-319 – 949.

Sophomore Raeleigh Davidson led the Highlassies, shooting 83-80-80 – 243 to finish tied for 32nd place.