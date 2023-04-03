Whenever McLennan and San Jacinto get together in baseball, sparks fly.

The No. 7 Highlanders wrote a new chapter to this electrifying rally when they defeated the Ravens, 10-9, on a walk-off walk in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday at Bosque River Ballpark.

The game was tied going to the ninth, but MCC (26-8 overall) had one last rally left, and the Highlanders didn’t even need to take the bat off their shoulders. Sam Flores worked a leadoff walk off San Jac reliever Alex Rosario, then Flores gave way to pinch runner Logan Williams. The Ravens (23-16) followed by issuing an intentional walk to Elijah Rodriguez, who already had two hits on the day.

A third straight walk, this one from Brodey Williams, loaded the bases. That brought Aiden Kuni to the plate, and the freshman utility player from Flower Mound was up to the task, despite coming into that at-bat at 0-for-4 for the game. Kuni worked a walk from Rosario, allowing Logan Williams to trot home from third with the winning run.

That’s right — four straight walks won it for the home team. The Highlanders didn’t even waste an out. It goes down as the fourth straight win for MCC.

Prior to that finish, the game delivered its share of ebbs and flows. San Jac took the lead with two runs in the third, including one on an RBI double from Ryan Flores.

The Ravens added one in the fourth and two more in the fifth to open up a 5-0 advantage. But MCC was just getting started. The Highlanders finally got on the board with a four-run bottom of the fifth. MCC loaded the bases off Ravens hurler Jean Paul Ramos. Then the Highlanders scored their first run on a Blake Hansen groundout before Britton Moore delivered a two-run single to cut the gap to 5-4.

The teams continued to trade jabs thereafter to end up tied 9-9 through eight innings. MCC reliever Wyatt Wiatrek (2-0) did his job to give the Highlanders a chance, preventing the Ravens from reaching the pay station in the top of the ninth. Then MCC went bananas with the bases on balls in the bottom of the frame to seize the win.

Hansen went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, while Rodriguez, Moore and Xander McAfee contributed two hits apiece. Jake D’altrui chipped in a leadoff home run in the sixth.

Jay Kelley had a home run and drove in four runs to spur San Jac at the plate.

For McLennan, the win delivered a measure of payback for a 9-8, 10-inning defeat suffered against San Jac in Houston on March 6.

The Highlanders, who are 9-3 in conference, will resume league play Wednesday at Temple with a doubleheader, starting at noon. That’s a change from the original schedule, as the teams flipped sites due to the potential of bad weather in Waco Wednesday.