Midland College deals MCC baseball 6-3 defeat

MIDLAND — The Midland College baseball team defeated McLennan Community College, 6-3, on Saturday in the second round of the NJCAA Region 5 Tournament at Christensen Stadium.

MCC tied the game at two with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third, but Midland responded with two runs in the top of the fourth and two more in the top of the sixth.

Midland pitcher Derek Klosowski entered in the fourth inning and went the rest of the way, holding the Highlanders to one run in the last six innings.

The Highlanders (44-11-1) will face New Mexico Junior College in an elimination game at 10 a.m. on Sunday back at Christensen Stadium.