Motivated MCC prepared to render preseason rankings moot

Most coaches will be quick to stress that preseason rankings don’t really matter.
That doesn’t mean they ignore them.
When McLennan Community College’s veteran men’s basketball coach Kevin Gill spotted the preseason poll for the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference, he couldn’t help but smirk. Oh yeah, he thought. We’ll use this as motivation.
Turned out that those rankings pegged MCC as the No. 5 team in the conference. Gill had every right to feel slighted. In his two decades heading up the Highlanders, they’ve never finished that low.
“Since I’ve been here we’ve never been picked lower than third,” Gill said. “But in a way it’s good for us because now they can play with a chip on their shoulder. We’re the only team since I’ve been here, in 20 years, that has made the (regional) playoffs every year. We’re the only one. Actually, fifth is counting us outside the playoffs.”
These Highlanders don’t plan on making that kind of history, either. MCC went 18-5 last year and 10-4 in conference play before succumbing to Ranger, 85-73, in the semifinals of last year’s conference tournament. Gill’s roster is blessed with uncommon depth leading into the 2021-22 season, and he said all the pieces are in place for a run at a conference title.
MCC welcomes back six returning players from the 2020-21 squad, including third-year sophomore guards Chris Pryor and Dillon Gooding, who took advantage of the extra year of junior college eligibility granted to them by the NJCAA in the wake of COVID-19.
Pryor and Gooding provide a sturdy backcourt foundation. They’re not big, but they’re plenty effective. Pryor, a 5-11 all-conference slasher out of DeSoto, averaged 12.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals while starting 22 of MCC’s 23 games. Gooding, a 6-0 sharpshooter out of Harker Heights, contributed 9.8 points per game while nailing 40.7 percent of his 3-point attempts.
They’re joined by fellow sophomore returners Nehemiah Nuckolls (8.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg), Diego Gonzalez (9.8 ppg, 2.3 apg), Kirk Smith Jr. (8 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2 bpg) and Anthony Simmons (1.3 ppg in just six games). The Highlanders have a seventh sophomore in Justin Wilson, a 6-7 forward who transferred to MCC from Northern Oklahoma College, where he put up 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds an outing.
Gill believes the sophomores’ experience should prove invaluable, but several incoming freshmen will push for big minutes. The coach praised the potential of 6-7 big man Khalif Allim of Houston Westbury, 6-0 guard Jayce Wright of Ellison and 6-1 guard C.J. Hall of Mansfield Summit, by way of Killeen Shoemaker. Hall is the son of Channon Hall, the Mansfield Summit and former Shoemaker head football coach.
MCC maintains a consistent standard of success despite all the usual wave of roster turnover that is common to JUCO ball. Gill said he doesn’t really have to drill the expectation level into his newcomers, because his sophomores handle that task for him.
“Normally we have a few guys coming back who relay it to the guys and send a message, and they can kind of learn from those guys,” Gill said. “But basically just working hard from the first day they get here and just letting them know, hey, it’s not going to be a walk in the park, it’s going to be a grind. It starts from Day One, on the track, strength and conditioning, and then on the court. And just try to play hard and play the right way. When you do that and have good team discipline, then you’re going to have a chance to win a lot of games.”
These Highlanders do cut loose and have some fun, too. Last week MCC held its first-ever McLennan Madness event at The Highlands. Fans turned out to meet members of MCC’s athletic teams and see them participate in a variety of games, including a putting contest, a 3-point shooting and a dunk contest.
“It was a good way for the fans to be able to meet the teams,” Gill said. “These guys, dealing with COVID last year, where you hardly had any fans, it was kind of tough. They deserve it, and it was fun and I was glad they did it.”
Now comes the real fun, the games themselves, starting with the season opener against the JV team from Our Lady of the Lake University, a four-year NAIA school from San Antonio. It’s the start of a five-month quest that the Highlanders hope carries them to a conference title, regional championship and a spot in the NJCAA national tourney.
You know, show those pollsters a thing or two.
“I see ourselves right there in the mix, fighting for a championship,” Gill said. “That’s our goal every year. With the guys that we have they kind of take notice of that, being picked fifth, it doesn’t sit well with them. And definitely not with me. They’re working every day, sometimes early in the mornings, just to prove a lot of people wrong, or at least whoever picked us fifth.”