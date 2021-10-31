Motivated MCC prepared to render preseason rankings moot

MCC maintains a consistent standard of success despite all the usual wave of roster turnover that is common to JUCO ball. Gill said he doesn’t really have to drill the expectation level into his newcomers, because his sophomores handle that task for him.

“Normally we have a few guys coming back who relay it to the guys and send a message, and they can kind of learn from those guys,” Gill said. “But basically just working hard from the first day they get here and just letting them know, hey, it’s not going to be a walk in the park, it’s going to be a grind. It starts from Day One, on the track, strength and conditioning, and then on the court. And just try to play hard and play the right way. When you do that and have good team discipline, then you’re going to have a chance to win a lot of games.”

These Highlanders do cut loose and have some fun, too. Last week MCC held its first-ever McLennan Madness event at The Highlands. Fans turned out to meet members of MCC’s athletic teams and see them participate in a variety of games, including a putting contest, a 3-point shooting and a dunk contest.

“It was a good way for the fans to be able to meet the teams,” Gill said. “These guys, dealing with COVID last year, where you hardly had any fans, it was kind of tough. They deserve it, and it was fun and I was glad they did it.”