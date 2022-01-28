 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Navarro hands MCC baseball 11-5 loss in season opener
Navarro hands MCC baseball 11-5 loss in season opener

Mcc baseball Temple (copy)

MCC's MCC Izzy Lopez connects for an rbi-double in the seventh inning against Temple.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

CORSICANA — The ninth-ranked Navarro College Bulldogs gave top-ranked McLennan Community College a rough welcome to the new season on Friday afternoon.

Navarro rallied for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to widen its lead on the way to an 11-5 victory of defending national champion MCC at Price Field.

The Bulldogs (1-0) shut out MCC for the first seven innings until Drew Messick and Hank Bard hit back-to-back run-scoring doubles in the top of the eighth. Katcher Halligan and Mateo Zeppieri followed with RBI singles as the Highlanders got on the board with four runs.

However, Navarro was still staked to an 11-4 lead and managed to close out the home win.

The series continues as MCC (0-1) hosts Navarro in a doubleheader beginning at noon on Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.

