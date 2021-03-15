 Skip to main content
Navarro shuts out MCC baseball, 8-0
CORSICANA — The Navarro College baseball team handed McLennan Community College an 8-0 defeat on Monday at Navarro’s Graham Field.

The Bulldogs had established a 2-0 lead through three innings, then tightened their grip on the contest with a four-run rally in the bottom of the fifth.

Navarro’s Weston Valasek hit a two-run home run with two out in the fifth to start the crucial inning. Zac Vooletich followed with a single that scored two more runs.

MCC starting pitcher Kevin Skweres exited the game in the third inning after giving up three runs, two of which were earned, and took the loss.

Navarro starting pitcher Chad Ricker worked the first six innings, holding the Highlanders to three hits.

MCC (10-10) will continue its season with a home conference doubleheader versus Grayson College beginning at noon on Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark.

