 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nephew, MCC women open season with blowout win
0 comments

Nephew, MCC women open season with blowout win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LANCASTER — Mersadez Nephew had Cedar Valley calling “Uncle!” as she swished in three 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 24 points, leading the McLennan Community College women’s basketball team to an easy 82-46 win in the season opener Monday night.

Nephew and the Highlassies (1-0) led by 10 points at halftime before busting it wide open following the break. Demetrius Lewis and Mariona Garica picked up 11 points each for MCC.

The Highlassies will host the MCC Classic starting Friday, and will face Angelina at 6 p.m. Friday and Tyler at 6 p.m. Saturday in the two-day event.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert