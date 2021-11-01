Nephew, MCC women open season with blowout win

LANCASTER — Mersadez Nephew had Cedar Valley calling “Uncle!” as she swished in three 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 24 points, leading the McLennan Community College women’s basketball team to an easy 82-46 win in the season opener Monday night.

Nephew and the Highlassies (1-0) led by 10 points at halftime before busting it wide open following the break. Demetrius Lewis and Mariona Garica picked up 11 points each for MCC.

The Highlassies will host the MCC Classic starting Friday, and will face Angelina at 6 p.m. Friday and Tyler at 6 p.m. Saturday in the two-day event.