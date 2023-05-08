A total of nine McLennan softball players earned recognition on the All-North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Team.

That included five members of the first team from MCC in infielder Erin Plunkett, pitcher Katia Reyes, infielder Rachel Wicker, outfielder Madison Hornback and pitcher Matie Wolkow.

Plunkett was also named the NTJCAC’s Defensive Player of the Year. The sophomore infielder had a .991 fielding percentage with 40 putouts, 65 assists and only one error. She tallied a .545 batting average with 55 hits, 52 runs and 33 RBIs.

Reyes had an 8-1 record in conference play with a 1.64 ERA in the circle for the regional finalist Highlanders. Wicker appeared in all 32 conference games, hitting .427 with 35 RBIs. Hornback hit .419 with six home runs and 31 RBIs. Wolkow appeared in eight conference games and finished with a 5-0 record and a 2.27 ERA.

Four MCC players earned second-team all-conference recognition: pitcher Makenzi Jenkins, catcher Riley Rutherford, first baseman Sydney Kirby and outfielder Taylor Meier.

On the season, MCC notched a 44-13 record and finished just shy of returning to the NJCAA Softball World Series, falling to Grayson, 4-3, in the regional final.