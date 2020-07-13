The McLennan Community College athletic program officially got the news on Monday that it will be altering some of its routines.
The National Junior College Athletic Association announced Monday afternoon that it is moving “close contact” fall sports to the spring semester, including football and men’s and women’s soccer. It also opted to truncate the men’s and women’s basketball seasons, which will now begin in January.
While MCC doesn’t have football or soccer, its basketball programs are affected by the change.
The NJCAA is allowing teams to play a 22-game schedule (cut down from 30) beginning in January along with holding five scrimmages in the fall semester between Sept. 15 and Dec. 5.
MCC athletic director Shawn Trochim said she met with the school’s coaches on Monday – including men’s basketball coach Kevin Gill and women’s basketball coach Ricky Rhodes – and reported that they were accepting of the alterations. She pointed out that student-athletes in men’s and women’s basketball will still have 27 chances to compete in a game environment.
“They want to be able to have a season, but they know they have to do it in a safe way,” Trochim said. “One of the things the basketball coaches said is that, ‘Hey, we’re going to have some extra time to be able to work with them in the preseason.’”
The MCC men’s and women’s golf teams will be able to continue with their scheduled fall seasons as those sports aren’t considered “close contact.”
The NJCAA also gave guidelines for fall training in baseball and softball.
MCC baseball will be allowed 60 consecutive calendar days of practice with up to 15 scrimmages between Sept. 5 and Nov. 15. The MCC softball program will also be permitted 60 calendar days of practice within the same range of dates, but will have a slightly different format of seven scrimmage dates. The junior college softball teams can play a double- or tripleheader on a given date and it only counts as one of their dates, whereas a baseball team that plays a doubleheader will have to count that as two scrimmages.
Trochim said the main priority from all corners of the MCC athletic department is player and staff safety.
“Their initial reaction was they want everybody to be safe,” she said. “We want to make sure our athletes and people who might come to our games can do so in a safe way.”
