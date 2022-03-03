NMMI outlasts Highlanders in OT, 74-71, at regional tournament

LUBBOCK — New Mexico Military Institute made all the shots it needed late in the opening round of the NJCAA Region 5 Tournament to close out the McLennan Community College men’s basketball team on Thursday at The Frenship Tiger Pit.

NMMI outscored the Highlanders 10-7 in overtime to claim a 74-71 victory.

MCC built a five-point lead at halftime and had a narrow advantage late in the second half.

But the officials sent NMMI’s Jonathan Salazar to the free-throw line with 1.23 seconds left in regulation and he made one of two shots to send the game to overtime.

MCC’s Courtland Blake drove to the rim for a basket that put the Highlanders in front, 68-66. But NMMI closed the game on an 8-3 run.

Broncos Luis Riascos Varon, John Mapiou, Chris Bready and Amiri Crowder combined to go 5 of 9 from the free-throw line in the final 90 seconds of overtime to earn the win at the stripe.

Chris Pryor scored 21 points to lead MCC, which finished its season at 25-5. Dillon Gooding hit four 3-pointer and tallied 18 points, and CJ Hall scored 10 to give the Highlanders three players in double digits.

Jordan Nelson led NMMI with 21 points.

The Broncos advanced in the region tournament to play South Plains College, which defeated Temple College 81-80 in overtime, in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. on Friday.

MCC surged in the early part of the second half and led, 59-47, with a little more than eight minutes left. But the Highlanders couldn’t hold back NMMI at the end.