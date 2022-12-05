No. 12 MCC Highlassies score big upset of second-ranked Blinn, 79-74

BRENHAM — Whether they stopped for Blue Bell or not, the trip home from Brenham was pretty sweet for the McLennan women’s basketball team.

The 12th-ranked Highlassies delivered in the clutch to knock off No. 2-ranked Blinn, 79-74, on Monday night at Kruse Center.

The victory gave MCC (9-1) some vindication for the team’s only loss of the year, an 81-74 overtime defeat to Blinn in the season opener back on Nov. 2. Bill Brock’s Highlassies have won nine in a row since then, and gave Blinn (9-1) its first loss.

That could lead to a steep climb in the next NJCAA poll for MCC.

Freshman guard Saneea Bevley had the hot hand for MCC, as she pumped in a career-high 29 points to lead the Lassies to the win. Miannah Little contributed 14 points and Bineta Diatta had 12.

In a quick turnaround, MCC will host Fort Hood at 7 p.m. Tuesday. That will mark the Highlassies’ last December game, as they’ll take a holiday break before returning to the court Jan. 3 against Midland.