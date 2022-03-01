No. 13 MCC softball draws powerful No. 4 Grayson to open conference

Nothing like a top-10 opponent to start conference play.

That’ll be the case for the hard-hitting McLennan softball team, as it faces No. 4 Grayson to open NTJCAC action on Wednesday. The Highlanders (15-3) are no slouches themselves, as they entered the NJCAA rankings at No. 13 this week.

Grayson sports a 9-1 record to open the season. Last year, the Vikings took three of four games from MCC in the regular season and then captured a 13-5 win in the Region V tournament.

The teams will square off at MCC’s Bosque River Ballpark first, with a doubleheader slated for a first pitch of 1 p.m. Wednesday. Then they’ll head to Denison on Saturday for another twinbill to complete the series.

MCC continues to hit the ball well, with a .429 team average and 42 home runs. But the Vikings are also solid at the dish, with a .391 average, 21 homers and 92 runs scored.