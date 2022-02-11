 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 17 MCC softball rallies for split with No. 8 San Jac
No. 17 MCC softball rallies for split with No. 8 San Jac

Eighth-ranked San Jacinto dealt the No. 17 McLennan softball team its first loss of the season on Friday, but the Highlanders bounced back in the nightcap to earn the split. San Jac took the first game, 14-6, in six innings, while MCC scored two in the sixth to grab a 3-2 win in the nightcap at the Bosque River Ballpark complex.

MCC (5-1) trailed 2-1 going to the bottom of the sixth of the second game. But Riley Rutherford enlivened the home fans with a game-tying solo home run. Then Maddie Saven doubled and scored the go-ahead run on a single from Ka’Lyn Watson.

Pitcher Hailey Hudson shut down San Jac in the top of the seventh to seal the win.

In the opener, San Jac banged out 13 hits, led by a two-homer performance from Ronni Grofman. Hudson had an RBI triple in the loss for the Highlanders, who host LSU-Eunice in a Sunday doubleheader.

