The No. 2 McLennan softball team pounded Coastal Bend in a Friday doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark. MCC won the opener, 8-3, before taking a 16-2 run-rule win in the nightcap.

In Game 1, MCC used a five-run second inning to break open a scoreless game and power ahead, and the Highlanders (6-2) never trailed. Celeste Aguilar had two hits, including a home run, in the win.

Then the bats really got going for MCC in the second game. Kyla Heine went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, while Rose Gonzales was 3-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBIs. Erin Plunkett had a solo home run for the Highlanders.

MCC is back on the field Sunday, hosting Trinity Valley in a doubleheader.