No. 4 MCC baseball splits final regular-season doubleheader

The conference title already in their pocket, the No. 4 McLennan baseball team closed out its regular season with a split with No. 13 Grayson on Saturday.

MCC rolled in the opener, 11-1, highlighted by Hunter Grimes’ grand slam home run. Then the Vikings rallied in the nightcap for a 6-5 win, taking it in the bottom of the ninth on Yanluis Ortiz’s walk-off single.

Grayson’s Jaron DeBarry and three relief pitchers limited MCC (43-10-1, 28-4) to just three hits in the second game. That was a big shift from the opener, when the Highlanders had it going at the plate, led by Grimes, Cole Fontenelle (2 RBIs) and Marquis Jackson (2-4, 2B).

MCC will now turn its attention to the Region V Tournament in Midland. As the top seed, it will play Howard at 1 p.m. Friday.