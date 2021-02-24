No. 5 MCC baseball splits with No. 6 Crowder

Given that it hadn’t played a game in 18 days, the No. 5 McLennan baseball team couldn’t complain too much about a split.

The Highlanders opened on Wednesday with an 11-1 win over No. 6 Crowder College at Bosque River Ballpark, but the Roughriders bounced back for a 3-2 victory in the second game.

MCC hadn’t played since Feb. 6 due to inclement weather, but the Highlanders looked more than ready in the opener, winning by the 10-run rule. Alex Lopez doubled and homered to fuel MCC’s 15-hit effort.

However, Crowder (5-1), from Neosho, Missouri, is not a Top 10 team for nothing, and played the Highlanders tough in Game 2. The Roughriders used a three-run double from Peyton Holt in the third inning to ultimately score all the runs they’d need.

With the split, MCC drops to 6-4 and will play Blinn next Wednesday in Brenham.