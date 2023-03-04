HILLSBORO – McLennan Community College softball swept a doubleheader from Hill College, completing a conference sweep as well. The Highlassies won the first game, 10-3, and the night cap, 19-5.

In the first game, MCC scored one run in the top of the first inning of an Erin Plunkett run that was batted in by Riley Rutherford. Not wanting to let that deter them, Hill promptly responded in the bottom of the same inning with three runs of their own. That was all Hill would score for the rest of the game.

The Highlassies evened the game up in the third, then added three runs in the fourth and in the sixth. The final run was scored in the top of the seventh with a one-run homer by Plunkett. Brinley Maples earned the win for McLennan.

In the second game, the Highlassies decided to continue scoring, earning two runs in the top of the first. They held Hill scoreless for the first two innings, while MCC scored one run in the second and three in the third.

Hill scored their first run in the bottom of the third, but the Highlassies responded with three more runs in the fourth.

The scoring was reversed in the fifth inning, as MCC was held scoreless while Hill scored three.

Apparently, MCC decided going scoreless in an inning wasn’t pleasant, and they responded with ten more runs in the seventh. Hill could only counter with one more run.

Makenzi Jenkins earned the win for McLennan.

The Highlassies will travel to Brenham for a doubleheader against Blinn on Wednesday. The first game is set to start at 2 p.m.