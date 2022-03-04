No. 8 MCC baseball smokes No. 19 Thunderbirds

The No. 8-ranked McLennan baseball team gave No. 19 New Mexico a 10-0 run-rule thumping at Bosque River Ballpark on Friday, opening the teams’ three-game series.
After scoring two in the bottom of the first, MCC (11-5-1) walloped out six more runs in the second to run off and hide. Hunter Grimes had a three-run home run for the Highlanders, while Cole Fontenelle went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Devin Bennett pitched four scoreless innings in the five-inning contest and earned the win.
MCC will complete the three-game set with the Thunderbirds on Saturday, with a doubleheader starting at noon.