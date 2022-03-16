No. 8 MCC softball gathers sweep of Hill

The eighth-ranked McLennan softball team slugged 22 hits over the course of 10 innings in gathering a doubleheader sweep over Hill College on Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark. MCC cruised to a 10-1 run-rule win in the opener before hanging on for a 6-5 victory in the second game.

MCC scored in eight of its 10 innings at the plate.

Julia Herzinger had a sweet-swinging day in Game 1, going 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs. Caitlyn Wong and Riley Rutherford both belted round-trippers in Game 2, while Herzinger went 2-for-3 with a triple.

Hailey Hudson gave up just two hits to Hill in the opener in picking up the win in the circle. Cheyenne Floyd notched the W in the second game for the Highlanders (26-4, 9-1).

The first-place Highlanders will close out the season series with Hill at Hillsboro on Saturday.