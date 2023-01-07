 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 8 McLennan women slip past Panola, 61-58

MCC's Miannah Little and the Highlassies have won 12 in a row since dropping the season opener.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Bineta Diatta's three-point play with two minutes to play gave the No. 8 McLennan women the lead to stay, and the Highlassies held on for a 61-58 victory over Panola on Saturday.

The teams were tied at 50 with five minutes to go, but MCC (12-1) made the plays it needed down the stretch to claim its 12th consecutive victory. It was MCC's second win over Panola this season, including a 73-50 triumph on Nov. 15.

Diatta scored 17 points to top the Highlassies, while Aaliyah Holmes added 15. For Panola (10-5), Sharaya Johnson had a team-high 13.

McLennan will open conference play Wednesday at Hill College.

