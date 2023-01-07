No. 8 McLennan women slip past Panola, 61-58

Bineta Diatta's three-point play with two minutes to play gave the No. 8 McLennan women the lead to stay, and the Highlassies held on for a 61-58 victory over Panola on Saturday.

The teams were tied at 50 with five minutes to go, but MCC (12-1) made the plays it needed down the stretch to claim its 12th consecutive victory. It was MCC's second win over Panola this season, including a 73-50 triumph on Nov. 15.