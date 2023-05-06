McLennan softball pulled off the comeback in the elimination bracket, defeating Temple College 4-3 in the resumption of the Friday night contest before run-ruling No. 18 Weatherford College 11-0 to advance to the NJCAA Region V Tournament final.

The ninth-ranked Highlanders will face No. 4 Grayson at 1 p.m. Sunday in the championship matchup. Facing Grayson for the fifth time this spring, MCC head coach Chris Berry said McLennan just has to play its brand of softball.

“We got to do what we do and do it well, not make the moment bigger than it is,” Berry said. “It all starts in the circle, you got to pitch. If you’re good in the circle and get a chance to start executing offensively, then you’re not playing catchup from the get-go then we’ll have a chance. Grayson’s the best team in the league, they’re the most offensive team in the league. We can’t be chasing runs early.”

MCC pitchers held off the offense on Saturday, allowing just one run on the day.

Resuming in the top of the third following the lighting delay in game one against Temple, the Leopards, who had a runner at third with no outs when the game was postponed, tacked on a third run to take a 3-0 lead.

After being no-hit through four innings by Temple starter Lauren Teterault, MCC finally broke through in the fifth. Jalie Neff picked up a one-out walk and Kyla Heine followed up with a homer over left to put the Highlanders within one.

Taylor Meier tapped a single into center and scored on a double by Sydney Kirby to tie the game.

McLennan posted the go-ahead run in the sixth as Madison Hornback bunted her way to first and advanced to third on a sacrifice by Madelyn McKinnon. Neff delivered an RBI single to score Hornback and give MCC the lead.

Makenzi Jenkins held off Temple to set up the rematch with Weatherford.

“Temple is a tough, tough team for us,” Berry said. “It’s a tough matchup. They’ve played us really, really well all the time and they’re pitching is not a great matchup. I think (the delay) gave us a chance to reset. We got to see the same arm in different conditions, so I think in that aspect it helped. I didn’t feel great about kind of how we started. And we got a big hit when we needed a big hit and kind of were able to ride that momentum into the second game.”

“The thing that helped us today wasn’t so much our offensive approach, it was that Mac Jenkins came in and kind of cooled their bats down and kept us in the game and allowed us time to start chipping away. She goes out and doesn’t throw the way she throws, it’s a completely different outcome.”

Matalyn Wolkow held the Coyotes scoreless through five in game two, while Meier led at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and four runs. Kirby continued her hot streak with two hits, including a home run and four RBI. Hornback also added two hits and two runs while Katia Reyes picked up a hit and two runs. Erin Plunkett was responsible for an RBI triple.