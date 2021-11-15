 Skip to main content
Panola surges past MCC women in second half
Panola rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to surge past the McLennan women, 65-59, on Monday night at The Highlands.

The Highlassies outshot Panola from 3-point range, but were partially undone by 26 turnovers and 21 personal fouls. The Ponies shot 28 free throws compared to just 10 for MCC (3-3).

Miannah Little knocked down three 3-pointers on her way to a team-leading 15 points. Valisa Millhouse contributed 12 points and Mersadez Nephew picked up 11.

Nya Harmon came off the bench to lead Panola (5-1) with 12.

MCC returns to the court Friday against Tyler at the Angelina Classic in Lufkin.

