Most of the day, it was sun’s out, guns out for the McLennan baseball.

Eventually, it became sun’s down, fun’s down.

It was a day marked by strong pitching performances from both teams on a “Light the Night” event at Bosque River Ballpark for the 16th-ranked Highlanders in their conference doubleheader against Grayson on Wednesday. Will Clements and Will Glatch teamed up on a two-hit shutout in a 3-0 win in the opener.

But then in the nightcap — which was truly a nightcap, as MCC’s first official game under its new lights — Grayson relied on some power pitching from its relievers to take a 2-1 victory and earn a split for the day.

“They’re one of the best programs in our league,” MCC coach Tyler Johnson said of the visiting Vikings. “They always have good arms and that was a good pitcher’s battle right there. Both games, really.”

The Highlanders (31-14 overall, 14-8 conference) had their opportunities to make it a twin killing. The teams were tied at 1-1 through seven innings, but MCC put the go-ahead run on third base in the bottom of the eighth.

Britton Moore worked a leadoff walk to open that inning, then moved to second on Aidan Kuni’s sacrifice bunt. Xander McAfee followed by lofting a fly ball to right field. The Grayson rightfielder came in on the ball and had time to settle under it for the catch, but seemingly lost it in those new lights and it dropped in safely, allowing McAfee to scoot into second base with a double and Moore to advance to third with one out.

But Grayson’s sophomore slinger Jose Casado struck out the next two batters to escape the jam.

“They fought their tails off,” MCC’s Johnson said. “Those were some good arms, and we battled really well. We just didn’t put balls in play when we needed to, and that’s what it came down to.”

The Vikings managed to manufacture the winning run in the top of the ninth. Freshman David Jeon led the rally by reaching base on a strikeout, after the Highlander catcher dropped the third strike from Highlander hurler Trey Cehajic.

MCC looked as though it would cut down pinch runner Cylan Madden on the basepaths, but its attempted pickoff went awry when they threw the ball away, allowing Madden to scoot all the way around to third. Two batters later, Trent McCown chased home Madden with a sacrifice fly to left.

In the bottom of the inning, MCC put the tying and winning run on base thanks to a one-out walk from Elijah Rodriguez and a single through the left side from Cole Dillon. But Casado struck out the Highlanders’ final two batters to close out the Viking win. Casado tallied six strikeouts over his three innings of relief.

The opening game was marked by a standout pitching effort from Clements (5-1), who worked six shutout innings before turning the ball over to Glatch for his fourth save.

“Obviously, the pitching did a great job,” Johnson said. “Will Clements, we’ve got about 15 guys with the flu right now, so he was pitching and didn’t feel great. So it was kind of a flu game. It was kind of weird, when guys don’t feel good, they go out there and play pretty well. That’s what he did, that was his deal, and then Glatch coming in and shutting the door with a pickoff, too. It was pretty cool.”

Kuni had a two-run home run to spearhead the MCC offense in the opener.

McLennan and Grayson will close out the series on Saturday in Denison. Though the day didn’t result in the sweep that the Highlanders wanted, it still was a special one for MCC’s players, thanks to the dedication of the new McClinton Field upgrades.

“It was pretty cool to have the first game under the lights,” Johnson said. “Yeah, I wish we would have won it. But it was awesome honoring all of those who donated to our field. It was pretty incredible, as you can see right here. I know all of our guys appreciate it, I know we appreciate it. It’ll help us for a long time.”