 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ranger bumps MCC men from NTJCAC tourney
0 comments

Ranger bumps MCC men from NTJCAC tourney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RANGER — The Ranger College men’s basketball team staked a 15-point lead over McLennan Community College by halftime and held off the Highlanders, 85-73, in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Keisei Tominaga and Jorell Saterfield scored 25 and 21 points respectively to power Rangers into the tournament finals.

Dillon Gooding scored 25 points to lead MCC. Rayquan Brown added 16 points and Chris Pryor had 14.

The Highlanders’ season ended with an 18-5 record.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mcc

MCC baseball thumps Wharton, 18-5

The McLennan baseball team erupted for 18 runs as it cruised past Wharton County Junior College, 18-5, on Monday at Bosque River Ballpark.

Mcc

MCC golfers place third in Victoria

VICTORIA — Closing with their best round of the Claude Jacobs Invitational, the McLennan men’s golf team finished in third place in the team s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert