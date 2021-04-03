Ranger bumps MCC men from NTJCAC tourney

RANGER — The Ranger College men’s basketball team staked a 15-point lead over McLennan Community College by halftime and held off the Highlanders, 85-73, in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Keisei Tominaga and Jorell Saterfield scored 25 and 21 points respectively to power Rangers into the tournament finals.

Dillon Gooding scored 25 points to lead MCC. Rayquan Brown added 16 points and Chris Pryor had 14.

The Highlanders’ season ended with an 18-5 record.