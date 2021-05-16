Region V baseball tournament moved to Abilene

The Region V baseball tournament has been moved from McLennan Community College to Abilene Christian University due to inclement weather.
Temple College will play Midland College at 6 p.m. Sunday night in an elimination game.
The winner will face MCC at 10 a.m. Monday in the championship game. If MCC loses, a second winner-take-all game will follow Monday.
The Highlanders reached the championship game with Saturday's 8-7 win over Temple after opening the tournament with Friday's 10-2 win over Clarendon College.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.