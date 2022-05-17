Rocky Mountain Highlanders: MCC wins again to extend season to JUCO World Series

MIDLAND — They often call the elimination bracket “the loser’s bracket.” But McLennan doesn’t really fit that notion, because the Highlanders are the ultimate winners again.

Pushed into win-or-else mode with a loss to Midland in its second game of the Region V tournament, MCC didn’t blink. The Highlanders fought all the way back with five straight wins in elimination games, including a 5-3 win over Midland on Tuesday, to win the regional title and lock down a second straight trip to the JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.

There were plenty of nervous moments along the way. But MCC coach Mitch Thompson was proud of the way his team kept its cool.

“I couldn’t be prouder,” Thompson said. “It took a Herculean effort from these guys.”

After Saturday’s loss to Midland, Thompson actually gathered his team together and posed a simple question to them.

“I asked them, ‘Who’s the best team here?’ And they said, ‘We are,’” Thompson said. “And I said, ‘You’re right. And you’re going to get a chance to prove it over the next three days.’ I also asked them how many of them I had said it was going to take to win it all and they said, ‘All of us.’ And I said, ‘That’s right. It’s going to take every one of us. But if you want it, you can do it, because only the best team can come out of the loser’s bracket to win.’”

Naturally when you’re forced to play that many games over the course of a few days, it tests your pitching staff. But MCC held up, and was able to get its ace Will Carsten back on the mound for the title tilt.

Carsten gave the Highlanders a big-game effort, too. The freshman right-hander from San Antonio delivered eight scoreless innings and came within one out of a complete game. But Midland scored three unearned runs in the ninth, taking advantage of some uncharacteristic errors by Highlander shortstop Izzy Lopez. With two outs and two runners on base, freshman hurler Austin Ford came out of the bullpen to induce a pop fly to right for the final out.

Carsten was still brilliant in the win, improving to 9-1 on the year.

“I’m so happy for Will,” Thompson said. “Really, Friday’s opener against Howard was his first poor start of the year. He didn’t locate very well and got hit around and we got him out of the game early. But it was a godsend, because we were able to bring him back today on three days rest, and he pitched like a champ. … He’s one of our captains, such a great competitor.”

In the third inning, MCC started flexing its muscle to get on the scoreboard. Or maybe off the scoreboard, if you’re coming at it from the perspective of the baseball itself. Ty Johnson hit a moon shot over the batter’s-eye wall in center for a solo home run and then University of Arkansas signee Hunter Grimes smacked a solo shot of his own off the left-field scoreboard. Those dingers gave MCC a 2-0 lead after three innings.

Even after all the scorefests that the regional tournament produced, and with a 20-mph wind howling out, this game spotlighted some great pitching and defense. Case in point: Midland found itself with a prime chance to cut into MCC’s lead in the fifth, slamming a two-out drive to the wall with runners on base. But Johnson climbed the fence in left-center to snag a fantastic catch, robbing the Chaps of an extra-base hit.

In the eighth inning, John Ceccoli took out an insurance policy for the Highlanders. The unheralded slugger thumped a three-run home run to push MCC’s lead to 5-0.

Thompson called Ceccoli “a great story,” considering he entered the regional tournament with 12 at-bats and no starts on the year but homered on back-to-back days.

“He just kept his mouth shut and continued to work, continued to be a good teammate,” Thompson said. “And in our live at-bat situations, he continued to square the ball up and hit it hard. And I told him, ‘Johnny, I know it hasn’t gone like you wanted, but I appreciate you and how you’ve stuck with it and I’m going to bet you’re going to be rewarded for it. … Then yesterday in his first start, his first at-bat, the first pitch he sees, he hits a two-run home run. Then a three-run homer today. God is good.”

Things got a little dicey in the ninth, as Midland scored three runs and brought the go-ahead run to the batter’s box. Certainly, MCC’s coaches and fans — which included the national tournament-bound MCC softball team — were sweating bullets. But the Highlanders hung on, and were able to revel in another championship-winning dogpile.

The World Series is slated for May 28-June 4 at Suplizio Field in Grand Junction. MCC should learn its seeding for the event early next week. For now, they’re not worried about that, and just happy to be back in the field for the eighth time in program history.

“These kids love competing and they’re all-in on winning,” Thompson said. “It’s a fun group, and we’ve got a special culture going.”