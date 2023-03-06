HOUSTON — 18th-ranked San Jacinto claimed a walk-off win in the bottom of the 10th inning to thwart No. 3 McLennan, 9-8, in baseball action on Monday.

MCC (13-5) went up 8-7 with a run in the top of the 10th, but San Jac came back with two runs in the bottom of the inning to win it. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Highlanders.

Chase Brown led the Highlanders with three hits. He also walked twice and drove in three runs. The Highlanders actually outhit San Jac, 10-7, for the game, but the Gators (14-9) came up with the timely knocks when they needed them.

MCC is off until next Monday when it will play another road game at Navarro.