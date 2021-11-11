Sextet of MCC ballplayers celebrate signings

From Waco to the great beyond, that’s the path followed by six McLennan Community College ballplayers.

MCC’s baseball and softball teams held a joint signing ceremony Thursday to celebrate that sextet that signed with four-year schools.

MCC softball’s Julia Herzinger, Caitlyn Wong and Hailey Hudson are the first players in program history to sign during the fall (early) signing period, and all are Division I-bound. Herzinger, a sophomore catcher/utility player from Magnolia, signed with Sam Houston State. Wong, a third baseman/pitcher from Canada, will extend her career at Grand Canyon University, where she’ll be joined by her teammate Hudson, a sophomore pitcher.

For the MCC baseball squad, which won the NJCAA title last season, pitchers Will Carsten and Will Clements both signed with Oklahoma. Carsten was 10-1 for the Highlanders in the 2021 season. Meanwhile, infielder Cole Fontenelle inked with TCU.