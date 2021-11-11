 Skip to main content
Sextet of MCC ballplayers celebrate signings
McLennan signing class

Six MCC softball and baseball players inked National Letters of Intent this week, (left to right): Caitlyn Wong (Grand Canyon), Hailey Hudson (Grand Canyon), Julia Herzinger (Sam Houston), Will Carsten (Oklahoma), Will Clements (Oklahoma) and Cole Fontenelle (TCU).

 MCC photo

From Waco to the great beyond, that’s the path followed by six McLennan Community College ballplayers.

MCC’s baseball and softball teams held a joint signing ceremony Thursday to celebrate that sextet that signed with four-year schools.

MCC softball’s Julia Herzinger, Caitlyn Wong and Hailey Hudson are the first players in program history to sign during the fall (early) signing period, and all are Division I-bound. Herzinger, a sophomore catcher/utility player from Magnolia, signed with Sam Houston State. Wong, a third baseman/pitcher from Canada, will extend her career at Grand Canyon University, where she’ll be joined by her teammate Hudson, a sophomore pitcher.

For the MCC baseball squad, which won the NJCAA title last season, pitchers Will Carsten and Will Clements both signed with Oklahoma. Carsten was 10-1 for the Highlanders in the 2021 season. Meanwhile, infielder Cole Fontenelle inked with TCU.

