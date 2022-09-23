 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Six MCC players taking part in All-Star Weekend

MCC pitcher Devin Bennett is one of six Highlander baseball players taking part in this weekend's Texas-New Mexico All-Star Weekend.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Six members of the McLennan Community College baseball team will compete in the Texas-New Mexico Junior College Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Weekend.

The action unfolds this weekend at Dallas Baptist University in Dallas. Representing MCC will be Devin Bennett, Will Clements, Cole Dillon, Will Glatch, Ty Johnson and Ryan Messick.

Bennett, from Fort Worth, notched a 9-2 record pitching record for the Highlanders last season with a 3.39 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 69 innings. Clements, of The Woodlands, made seven appearances with a 1-0 record and a 6.61 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 16.1 innings. Dillon, a Rockwall native, played catcher and infield and hit .273 with 21 RBIs.

Glatch, a pitcher from Frisco, appeared in 14 games and tallied 28 strikeouts in 21 innings. Johnson, from Flower Mound, appeared in 62 games for the Highlanders in 2022, recording a .333 batting average with 10 doubles, 51 RBIs, 65 runs scored and 16 stolen bases to earn first-team all-conference honors. Messick, a Dallas native, made six mound appearances with a 1-0 record and a 6.48 ERA in 8.1 innings.

