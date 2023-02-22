It was a low-scoring, back-and-forth first half with neither team holding more than a five-point lead in the 20-minute period. After trading baskets and the lead, McLennan led 25-24 with 6:39 to go in the half. The Highlander shooters went quiet as the Vikings went on a 6-0 run to take the 30-25 lead with 1:21 remaining. Shogbonyo added a basket for the Highlanders with 49 seconds to go to cut the Grayson lead to three at halftime, 30-27.

The second half was much the same for the first 10 minutes of play. The Highlanders pulled away with a 9-0 run and took the first double-digit lead with an AJ Barnes bucket with 5:28 to go, 56-45. McLennan slowed the game by using the full shot clock on each possession and playing tight defense on the opposite end of the court. The Highlanders led 58-45 with 3:30 to play. Grayson put together a 5-0 run to cut the lead to seven, 58-51. That would prove to be as close as the Vikings could get.