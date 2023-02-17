Makenzie Evans' double highlighted a two-run eighth inning as No. 10 Southern Idaho slipped past the No. 2 McLennan Community College softball team, 4-2, on Friday at Bosque River Ballpark.

Kenzee Hale gave Southern Idaho the lead in the third inning with a solo homer before the Highlassies scored a run in the bottom of the inning. Taylor Meier drew a leadoff walk and advanced to third on a ground out by Erin Plunkett and scored on a sacrifice fly by Rose Gonzales.

Southern Idaho took a 2-1 lead with a run in the fourth as Tasha Hokanson doubled and scored on a single by Gracie Tentinger.

MCC (8-3) pulled into a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. Sydney Kirby walked and was replaced by pinch runner Emma Bradley-Tse. Bradley-Tse advanced on a ground out by Meier and scored on a single by Rachel Wicker.