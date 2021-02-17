Storm forces alterations to MCC's sports schedule

The winter storm that hit Central Texas this week has forced a number of changes to McLennan Community College’s athletic schedule.

MCC’s basketball teams were scheduled to travel to Plano on Wednesday to face Collin County, but those games have been rescheduled for March 4.

MCC’s baseball team was supposed to play in the Cleburne Classic at The Depot. However, that event has been canceled. The Highlanders plan to play a doubleheader against Howard at a site to be determined.

MCC’s softball team has canceled its weekend series with LSU-Eunice. They’ll return to action Feb. 24 at Blinn.