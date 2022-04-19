 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Surging MCC softball, baseball teams to duel with Temple

  • 0
MCC baseball (copy)

MCC pitcher Devin Bennett and the fifth-ranked Highlanders will face rival Temple this week.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

It’s rivalry week for McLennan’s Top 10-ranked softball and baseball teams.

Nobody is any hotter than the No. 6 MCC softball team, which will carry a 27-game winning streak into this week’s four-game series with Temple. On the season, the Highlanders are 44-4 overall and lead the North Texas Junior Athletic Conference with a 23-1 record. Temple comes in at 31-13 overall and 16-8 in the conference. The teams will play a twinbill Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark, then close the series with a Saturday doubleheader in Temple.

As for the defending national champion and fifth-ranked MCC baseball team (32-9-1, 17-3), those Highlanders have won “only” eight in a row going into this week’s series against Temple (26-15, 9-11). Those teams have the reverse schedule from softball, as they’ll play the first two games in Temple on Wednesday and then close out the series at Bosque River Ballpark on Saturday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MCC baseball fends off Navarro, 7-4

MCC baseball fends off Navarro, 7-4

CORSICANA — The McLennan Community College baseball team built a seven-run lead and held on for a 7-4 victory over Navarro College on Monday a…

Watch Now: Related Video

Paragliding is now a tandem sport in Ghana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert