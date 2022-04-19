Surging MCC softball, baseball teams to duel with Temple

Nobody is any hotter than the No. 6 MCC softball team, which will carry a 27-game winning streak into this week’s four-game series with Temple. On the season, the Highlanders are 44-4 overall and lead the North Texas Junior Athletic Conference with a 23-1 record. Temple comes in at 31-13 overall and 16-8 in the conference. The teams will play a twinbill Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark, then close the series with a Saturday doubleheader in Temple.