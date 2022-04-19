Surging MCC softball, baseball teams to duel with Temple

It’s rivalry week for McLennan’s Top 10-ranked softball and baseball teams.
Nobody is any hotter than the No. 6 MCC softball team, which will carry a 27-game winning streak into this week’s four-game series with Temple. On the season, the Highlanders are 44-4 overall and lead the North Texas Junior Athletic Conference with a 23-1 record. Temple comes in at 31-13 overall and 16-8 in the conference. The teams will play a twinbill Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark, then close the series with a Saturday doubleheader in Temple.
As for the defending national champion and fifth-ranked MCC baseball team (32-9-1, 17-3), those Highlanders have won “only” eight in a row going into this week’s series against Temple (26-15, 9-11). Those teams have the reverse schedule from softball, as they’ll play the first two games in Temple on Wednesday and then close out the series at Bosque River Ballpark on Saturday.