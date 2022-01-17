Temple women, men take down MCC in return to action

TEMPLE — In their first game since Dec. 31 due to a break for COVID-19, the McLennan Community College men’s basketball team stumbled to longtime rival Temple, 64-63, on Monday night.

The Highlanders led by as many as 14 in the second half, but Temple used a 14-2 run to get back in the game. The Leopards took the lead for good with 27.5 seconds to go on a free throw from Kino Thompson.

MCC (13-3, 0-1) till had a chance to score on the other end, but missed multiple attempts.

Chris Pryor led MCC with 12 points and Diego Gonzalez added 10.

Temple improved to 13-6 overall and 2-2 with the win.

In the women’s game, Temple also took down MCC, 84-76, in overtime.

The Highlassies (6-7, 0-1) battled back from a seven-point deficit in the third quarter to make a game of it in the fourth. The teams fought to a 67-all tie through regulation, forcing the extra period.

Brielle Dorsey banged in 19 points for the Highlassies and Miannah Little scored 16. Gabby Owens (13) and Demetrius Lewis (11) joined that pair in double-figure scoring for MCC.