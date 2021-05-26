 Skip to main content
Three MCC baseball players named all-region
Three MCC baseball players named all-region

A trio of McLennan baseball players have been named to the NJCAA's All-Region V team, as Logan Henderson, Dominic Tamez and Garrett Martin received those honors.

Henderson, a right-handed pitcher from Katy, owns an 8-2 record with a 1.87 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 81.2 innings.

Tamez, a catcher from San Antonio, has a .372 batting average with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 56 RBIs in 57 games this season.

Martin, a sophomore outfielder from Denver, Colorado, has a .355 batting average with 15 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 64 RBIs.

The Highlanders will open the JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado, against Florence-Darlington Tech at 10 a.m. Central on Saturday.

MCC-Cisco Super Regional set

McLennan Community College will host Cisco College in a best-of-three Region V Super Regional baseball series beginning Friday at noon at Bosq…

