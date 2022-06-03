Three MCC softball players lauded with All-America honors

Three McLennan softball players garnered All-America recognition Friday, the most for any one season in the history of the program.

Infielders Erin Plunkett and Caitlyn Wong made the NJCAA All-America First Team, while pitcher Hailey Hudson was voted as a second-team pick.

Wong proved to be one of the most fearsome hitters in the country. The sophomore third baseman from Canada led the nation with a .580 batting average while slugging 15 doubles and 27 home runs and driving in 91 runs. Plunkett, a freshman from Humble, went for a .450 average with 100 hits, 26 doubles, 18 home runs, 85 RBIs and 39 stolen bases.

Hudson, a sophomore from College Station, tallied a 23-2 record with 172 strikeouts. She was named the NTJCAC Pitcher of the Year.

Wong and Hudson will both play for Grand Canyon University next season.

Previously, MCC had tallied two All-Americans in program history — Jenny Isham in 2007 and Theresa Gonzales in 2016.