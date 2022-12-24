Trib Sportsperson of the Year: Trochim fosters family atmosphere, success at MCC

Back in May once a busy school year concluded, the baseball and softball teams at McLennan Community College gathered for a group photo.

What a ride both teams had enjoyed, and their smiles hadn’t faded at that point. As they clumped together and posed with their respective World Series trophies, MCC athletic director Shawn Trochim observed the scene and thought to herself, “This is incredible.”

“This picture is everything! So proud to work at a special place with special folks,” Trochim tweeted shortly thereafter.

Of course, part of what makes it special is Trochim herself.

“Shawn makes our student-athletes feel like they’re special,” said MCC men’s basketball coach Kevin Gill. “She treats them like they are her own.”

Reflective of a year that proved highly successful for McLennan on a variety of fronts, Trochim is the Tribune-Herald’s choice for our 2022 Sportsperson of the Year Award.

Trochim said she was “blown away” to receive the news that she’d gained this honor. It’s certainly been a year to remember at MCC.

“I don’t know if I can pick one thing I’m proud of, I’m just so proud of everything,” Trochim said. “I’m proud of the coaches, I’m proud of our student-athletes, the administration that is so supportive of us, everything about McLennan makes me proud.”

McLennan County has been and presumably will always be home for Trochim. MCC softball coach Chris Berry called her a “Waco treasure.” Shawn grew up in Waco and starred as an athlete back at Richfield High School and then for two years at Waco High back in the 1980s. She was a two-time Super Centex basketball player who impressed enough with her skills on the court to land a scholarship at MCC upon her graduation in 1988.

Little did she know at the time that her time at MCC would mold and shape her, and foster a lifelong love for the small community college in West Waco.

“It means everything to me. It’s where I got my start,” Trochim said. “It’s where I got my confidence to be who I am today. Just coming in and working and learning how to be a student-athlete. And learning how to be a college basketball player.

“Gaining the confidence that I had under the people that I played for, Wendell Hudson. Giving me the tools that I needed to be successful when I went off to Texas A&M. And then coming back. I knew I wanted to be here in Central Texas, and what a better way to come back and come back to my alma mater and coach and work.”

Trochim excelled both on the court and in the classroom as a student at MCC. She twice earned All-Region honors as a player and was named by the Houston Chronicle as the No. 2 junior college prospect in the state. She ended up signing with A&M after her two-year stay at McLennan and played two years for the Aggies before eventually graduating with her bachelor’s degree in recreation, park and tourism sciences in 1994.

Shawn loved sports and she thrived on the personal connections she made with other athletes and coaches. She knew she wanted to coach. After a stint as a student coach at A&M for a year she returned to Waco and found her way back to MCC, joining the college as an assistant coach for the women’s basketball program.

Those who were around when Trochim first started at MCC say she’s the same person now as she was then.

“Shawn started coaching at MCC 28 years ago, and in all that time she still follows the same moral compass,” said Highlander men’s golf coach Vince Clark. “Shawn listens to people because she respects them, is loyal to McLennan because she believes in our mission, and follows the rules because she knows no other way.”

She was perfectly happy coaching hoops. But in 2004, then MCC-athletic director Wendell Hudson left to take a coaching position at the University of Alabama. Trochim thought to herself, “Why not?” She applied for the AD position, landed the job, and hasn’t slowed down since.

Over the past 18 years, McLennan teams have won 17 conference titles and 22 national championships while producing 108 All-Americans and 215 NJCAA All-Academic honorees. But it’s the family atmosphere that Trochim fosters that matters most to the people who call her boss.

“Coach Trochim is not only a great AD but she’s a good friend,” said MCC head baseball coach Tyler Johnson. “She empowers us as coaches and challenges us to continue the success she has fostered. Winning is not the only thing she cares about either. She does a great job building relationships with our athletes and is very present in their development as people — which, at the end of the day, is the most important job we have.”

Berry has worked at MCC for the past nine years in both the baseball and softball programs. He said one of the things he appreciates most about Trochim is the way she connects with all of the school’s athletes, no matter the sport.

At her core, she’s still Coach Trochim.

“She’s a very visible figurehead,” Berry said. “She’s at the games, she talks to the players, she knows all the athletes. To me, that creates a different dynamic that is very, very special. She’s invested top to bottom, and very few people in her position would take the time to do that.”

Added former MCC baseball coach Mitch Thompson, “While Shawn loves to win, it was, and will always be, about much more than winning games.”

Yeah, about that winning. In 2022, MCC certainly had reason to take a victory lap. The men’s basketball team went 25-5 and claimed the conference championship before advancing to the Region V Tournament. MCC includes the dance team under its athletic umbrella and that hard-working squad claimed its 10th National Dance Alliance title in 2022. Both the men’s and women’s golf squads advanced to their NJCAA National Tournaments. On the diamond, MCC’s softball and baseball teams combined to amass a 109-21-1 record while both advanced to the JUCO World Series for their respective seasons. In fact, the runner-up national finish for MCC softball represented the best season in program history.

“Just incredible what the coaching staff has been able to do for the softball program in a short time,” Trochim said. “I consider them an elite program. But I consider all my sports here at McLennan elite programs, and just what they were able to do was incredible.”

Off the fields of play, there were victories to celebrate, too. Trochim made a splashy hire when she coaxed former Baylor assistant Bill Brock to take over the women’s basketball program.

“Early on when the position was open, I asked him, ‘Are you still coaching?’ And he said, ‘I’m not retired.’ That’s all I needed to hear,” Trochim said. “We had about 65 really good candidates apply for the position. But obviously hiring Bill was a no-brainer.”

Brock, who has the 2022-23 Highlassies ranked No. 8 nationally with a 10-1 record, said that Trochim has been fantastic to work with from the moment he stepped on campus.

“She goes the extra mile to ensure our student-athletes have a quality experience at MCC,” he said. “Shawn also provides each coach the resources necessary for success and then allows them to work without micromanaging their everyday activities.”

In June, Thompson moved across town to take the head baseball position at Baylor. He had taken the Highlanders to Rocky Mountain-level heights, four times guiding the program to the Junior College World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado, while winning the national title in 2021.

More than 75 coaches applied for the open head baseball post, but Trochim opted to promote Johnson from the assistant coaching ranks and maintain some continuity within the staff.

“What Mitch was able to do with our baseball program, the one thing he kept telling me is that, ‘You’re going to be set for a while,’” Trochim said. “I truly believe that. And I believe that with the hire we made with Tyler Johnson, I think he’s a home run, I think he’s going to be here for a while.”

Given the field upgrades that the Bosque River Ballpark implemented this year, MCC’s baseball and softball programs may be better positioned for success than ever. Trochim helped push through a $3-million project to install new turf and lights for both the softball and baseball fields.

The coaches have called it a “game changer,” and Trochim couldn’t be happier about what the upgrades could bring to McLennan as a whole.

“It gives us an opportunity to get people on our campus who might not necessarily be here, to come and see what a beautiful campus we have,” she said. “Not only athletic facilities and not only in athletics, but just our campus in general. We may have a kid that’s coming over that’s playing (baseball) in the summer that we’re recruiting and his little sister decides, ‘Hey, I want to be in the theater department.’ It just brings in everything about having people on our campus.”

Trochim can’t imagine leaving Waco. Her husband Ed coached high school softball at multiple local high schools for a couple of decades before moving into athletic administration for Waco ISD. They have two grown daughters, Rhein and Kadyn, both of whom played softball at Midway and collegiately. Rhein is now a volunteer softball assistant coach for MCC, while her husband PJ serves as a volunteer assistant in baseball. Kadyn plays for Pittsburg State in Kansas.

But just because Shawn is settled doesn’t mean she’s satisfied. Trochim envisions a dazzling, limitless future for McLennan.

“We’re always looking to make sure we’re taking care of what we have right now,” she said. “For me, that is having one of the best staffs in JUCO, having some of the best facilities, having some of the best programs, graduating our student-athletes and moving them on to the next level. On the horizon, I think I would love to see us look at possibly expanding our programs. That’s something that I think could have an appetite here in Waco.”

That was a somewhat cryptic remark, and Trochim delivered it with her trademark wry smile. But it seems to suggest that MCC would be open to adding more sports in the future.

Whether that happens or not, Trochim will always consider MCC a defining place in her growth and development.

“Getting an opportunity to come over here and play basketball and go to school was an unbelievable opportunity,” she said. “Now, I don’t think that I always thought I was going to be the athletic director here. But I knew McLennan was where I wanted to be, and what I wanted to be doing for my start in athletics and in coaching. What a great opportunity I got in 2004 to become the athletic director, and I haven’t looked back. It’s just been an amazing experience.”