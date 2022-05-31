 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trio of MCC softball players make All-Region team

MCC pitcher Temple (copy)

MCC pitcher Hailey Hudson was named to the NJCAA's All-Region team on Tuesday along with two of her teammates, Caitlyn Wong and Erin Plunkett.

 Chad Conine, Tribune-Herald

A trio of McLennan softball players earned first-team All-Region recognition from the NJCAA on Tuesday, as Caitlyn Wong, Hailey Hudson and Erin Plunkett were recognized.

Wong, a sophomore third baseman from Canada, led the nation with a .580 batting average. Plenty of those hits traveled a great distance, too, as she whacked 15 doubles and 27 home runs en route to 91 RBIs for MCC’s national finalist team.

Hudson, a sophomore pitcher from College Station, went 23-2 in the circle with a 1.66 ERA and 172 strikeouts in 147.2 innings. She was the NTJCAC Pitcher of the Year.

Plunkett, a freshman infielder from Humble, finished second to Wong on MCC’s club with a .450 batting average. She finished with 100 hits, including 26 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs while driving in 85 runs and stealing 39 bases.

