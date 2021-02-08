Two MCC basketball players honored with awards

MCC’s McKenzie Piper won Co-Player of the Week honors in women’s basketball. The 5-foot-9 sophomore from Irving averaged 13 points and 6.5 rebounds in the Highlassies’ two games.

On the men’s side, Diego Gonzalez was the Player of the Week honoree in men’s basketball. The 6-2 freshman guard from Puerto Rico, who formerly played at Midway, averaged 18.5 points and 4 assists in two games, both wins, and led the Highlanders in scoring both nights.