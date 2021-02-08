 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two MCC basketball players honored with awards
0 comments

Two MCC basketball players honored with awards

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A pair of McLennan basketball players have won weekly awards from the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.

MCC’s McKenzie Piper won Co-Player of the Week honors in women’s basketball. The 5-foot-9 sophomore from Irving averaged 13 points and 6.5 rebounds in the Highlassies’ two games.

On the men’s side, Diego Gonzalez was the Player of the Week honoree in men’s basketball. The 6-2 freshman guard from Puerto Rico, who formerly played at Midway, averaged 18.5 points and 4 assists in two games, both wins, and led the Highlanders in scoring both nights.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mcc

MCC softball splits pair with Odessa

The McLennan softball team split a pair of games with Odessa on Friday. MCC lost the opener, 4-1, before rallying for a 10-2 victory in the ni…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert