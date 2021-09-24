Two MCC pitchers participating in JUCO All-Star Weekend

A pair of players from the national champion McLennan Community College baseball program are representing MCC at the Texas-New Mexico Junior College Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Weekend.

MCC pitchers Will Carsten and Gray Harrison were selected for the event. Carsten went 10-1 last season with a 3.69 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 68.1 innings. Harrison registered a 4-2 record with a 3.72 ERA in 38.2 innings.

Dallas Baptist University’s Horner Park serves as the site of the event. It started Friday and will continue through Saturday.