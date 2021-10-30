Upper level hoops: MCC's Rhodes training basketball brains

MCC recruits players in a variety of situations. But for all of them, the goal is to extend their playing career with the Highlassies and then at the next level. Rhodes said when he picks up the phone and talks to coaches at four-year schools, they want to know about a player’s knowledge as much as her 3-point percentage.

“The AAU ball has really watered down their understanding of the game,” Rhodes said. “When you watch a lot of AAU ball, it’s how fast can you go up and down. One-on-one, there’s no team concept. We’re trying to teach them how to play team basketball. If you move the ball around, somebody’s going to be able to get a better shot than you just got. Defensively, are you on help side? Is it ball, you, man?”

When COVID-19 precautions altered the 2020-21 schedule, Rhodes believed in the idea of teaching the game for the fall semester, then applying it once January hit and games could tip off. But he said the Highlassies never really got back to where he wanted to be once the season started.

Following a 10-12 campaign, this year is back to a traditional schedule. Rhodes will be teaching from the bench for the next couple of months as the Highlassies play 14 nonconference games.

The coach is hoping to see some key returners benefit from new pieces.