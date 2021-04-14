 Skip to main content
Weatherford sweeps MCC baseball in double dip
Weatherford sweeps MCC baseball in double dip

WEATHERFORD — The McLennan Community College baseball team dropped both games of a conference doubleheader at Weatherford College on Wednesday, losing the opening game, 2-1, before falling in the nightcap, 10-2.

MCC grabbed an early lead in the first game when Miguel Santos singled and moved around to third on a Coyotes error and a passed ball. He scored on a ground out by Mason Greer.

But the Highlanders got only one more hit the rest of the way. Weatherford plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the second, all they needed to secure the victory.

The Coyotes took control of the second game by scoring a combined eight runs in their first two at bats.

MCC (23-15) will try to bounce back when it hosts Weatherford in a doubleheader beginning at noon on Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.

