Midway alum Tanner Mordecai transferring to Wisconsin from SMU, reports say

Tanner Mordecai has a new college destination.

Mordecai entered the transfer portal on Thursday and it appears he’ll land at Wisconsin, according to multiple media reports.

Mordecai, the former Super Centex Player of the Year from Midway, passed for 7,152 yards, 72 touchdowns and 22 interceptions the past two seasons at SMU, setting a variety of Mustang school records. He was a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award each of the past two seasons.

The 6-foot-3 quarterback has one season of college eligibility remaining. He originally signed with Oklahoma coming out of Midway in 2018 before transferring to SMU prior to the 2021 season. He’ll join new head coach Luke Fickell at Wisconsin, which went 7-6 in 2022.