Mississippi State thwarts No. 15 A&M

COLLEGE STATION — Mississippi State peppered Texas A&M’s defense through the air and a safety was the final salt in the wound as the Bulldogs beat the Aggies 26-22 Saturday night.

The Aggies, ranked 15th coming into the game, intermittently got their offense on track while their defense, expected to be the strongest part of the team this season, could not stop sophomore quarterback Will Rogers.

Rogers threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns on 46-of-59 passing. The Aggie defense had trouble putting pressure on Rogers as coach Mike Leach’s Mississippi State squad pretty well eschewed the running game (17 rushes for 30 yards).

The game was tight throughout with the Bulldog taking 17-13 halftime lead.

“We kept answering each other offensively,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “But we gave up too many controlled drives. We’ve got to play better.”

A&M fell to 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the SEC with No. 1 Alabama coming to Kyle Field next week. Mississippi State improved to 3-2 and 1-1 in conference.

The A&M offense continued to struggle with sophomore Zach Calzada, though it had its moments and still had a chance on its final drive, trailing 24-22.