Mississippi State thwarts No. 15 A&M

COLLEGE STATION — Mississippi State peppered Texas A&M’s defense through the air and a safety was the final salt in the wound as the Bulldogs beat the Aggies 26-22 Saturday night.
The Aggies, ranked 15th coming into the game, intermittently got their offense on track while their defense, expected to be the strongest part of the team this season, could not stop sophomore quarterback Will Rogers.
Rogers threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns on 46-of-59 passing. The Aggie defense had trouble putting pressure on Rogers as coach Mike Leach’s Mississippi State squad pretty well eschewed the running game (17 rushes for 30 yards).
The game was tight throughout with the Bulldog taking 17-13 halftime lead.
“We kept answering each other offensively,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “But we gave up too many controlled drives. We’ve got to play better.”
A&M fell to 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the SEC with No. 1 Alabama coming to Kyle Field next week. Mississippi State improved to 3-2 and 1-1 in conference.
The A&M offense continued to struggle with sophomore Zach Calzada, though it had its moments and still had a chance on its final drive, trailing 24-22.
On third down and 11 from its own 10, Calzada had to scramble in the face of a strong rush and was dropped for a loss in the end zone, resulting in a safety and a four-point cushion for Mississippi State. A&M tried a squib on the free kick but it was recovered by the Bulldogs, who then ran out the clock.
Leach, the former Texas Tech head coach, improved to 8-4 all-time against Texas A&M.
A&M’s running game showed signs of life. Isaiah Spiller gained 100 yards on 16 carries, including a 44-yard scamper that led to A&M’s only touchdown of the first half.
Devon Achane added 69 yards on eight rushes with a big 41-yard run.
Calzada connected on 12 of 20 passes for 135 yards with an interception on the first drive of the game, leading to a Mississippi State field goal.
Mississippi State took a 24-13 lead with 6:54 left in the third quarter when Rogers hit Makai Polk on a 20-yard scoring pass. Polk was the top pass-catcher for the game with 13 receptions for 126 yards and two scores.
But the Aggies responded on their next drive as Calzada tucked the ball and raced into the end zone to make it a 24-19 game with 1:18 remaining in the quarter. His two-point pass, however, was broken up.
A&M’s lone touchdown in the first half came on Calzada’s 11-yard pass to Jalen Wydermeyer in the back corner of the end zone.
The reception gave Wydermeyer his 13th career receiving touchdown, an A&M record for a tight end.
A&M kicker Seth Small connected from 40, 37 and 44 yards out.