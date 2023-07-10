Big 12 Media Days, the conference’s annual gab session with the league’s football head coaches and selected players, returns this week. The event is slated for Wednesday and Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, which will also host the Big 12 championship game Dec. 2.

Media Days are something of a harbinger of autumn, a familiar ritual that signals the impending arrival of the college football season.

But each year feels a little different, too. So, what’s new and what’s next with the 2023 edition of Big 12 Media Days? Let’s take a closer look.

Return of the quarterbacks

Typically, quarterbacks are the face of the team. They’re almost leaders by default, and they’re generally used to standing in front of a bank of microphones, cameras and audio recorders.

That’s why it was so puzzling that they were virtually nonexistent at Big 12 Media Days in 2022. Only four of the then-10 Big 12 teams brought their QBs to the interview session. If that wasn’t an all-time low, it sure felt that way.

Whether it’s a course correction or not, we’ve returned to quarterback normalcy in 2023. A total of nine quarterbacks will attend this week’s Media Day session in Arlington. That group includes Baylor’s Blake Shapen, BYU’s Kedon Slovis, UCF’s John Rhys Plumlee, Cincinnati’s Emory Jones, Kansas’s Jalon Daniels, Kansas State’s Will Howard, Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel, Texas’s Quinn Ewers and Texas Tech’s Tyler Shough.

It’s a group delivering varying degrees of success and experience. The Jayhawks’ Daniels, for example, won Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year honors, coming off an abbreviated but enthralling 2022 season in which he threw for 2,014 yards and 18 touchdowns in nine games while adding 425 yards and seven more TDs on the ground. On the flip side, Jones has yet to take a snap for Cincinnati after transferring from Arizona State.

At any rate, it’ll be nice to talk to these guys and pick their brains ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Welcome to the new-look Big 12

As of July 1, it’s official: Cincinnati, UCF, Houston and BYU are part of the Big 12. As such, they’ll be taking part in the Jerryworld festivities just like the old standbys.

Undoubtedly, much will be said and written about their arrival. It’ll be the first chance for head coaches Gus Malzahn of UCF, Scott Satterfield of Cincy, Kalani Sitake of BYU and Dana Holgorsen of Houston to fully address the media covering the league, an introduction of sorts. Of course, Holgorsen is no stranger, considering he coached in the Big 12 as both an assistant coach at Texas Tech from 2000-07 and as the head coach at West Virginia from 2011-18.

For fans who have been around long enough to remember the Southwest Conference, Houston’s arrival should rekindle some feelings of nostalgia. The Cougars were members of the SWC from 1975 through 1996, when the creation of the Big 12 led to the crumbling of the 82-year-old, Texas-heavy league.

So long, Sooners and Horns

The newbies might not even be here if not for the impending exit of Oklahoma and Texas. This will mark the final Big 12 Media Day session for the Sooners and Longhorns, who will be represented by head coaches Brent Venables and Steve Sarkisian, respectively.

Those two universities agreed to a deal in February that would allow them to leave for the SEC in time for the 2024-25 athletic season, a year earlier than previously planned. In doing so, they each had to forgo $50 million that they would have received over the next two seasons under the Big 12’s media contracts.

They’ll make back plenty of cash in the SEC, naturally, one of the reasons they’re bolting in the first place. Both are expected to field strong teams again in their final Big 12 season, as Texas was tabbed by the media as the preseason favorite while OU came in third in that polling. Between the pair, they’ve combined for 17 football championships in the Big 12 — 14 for the Sooners and three for the Longhorns.

No matter their records or preseason expectations, they always command some of the biggest media gatherings in the Big 12. It’s not uncommon to see four times as many media members crowded around the Sooner and Longhorn contingents than, say, West Virginia or Iowa State.

Encore for the ‘Little Drummer Boy’

The honeymoon is over for Brett Yormark. The marriage between the commissioner and the Big 12 will reach its first anniversary on Aug. 1, so this will be his first Media Day gathering where he can talk with some authority about the inner workings of the conference. Last year, he was freshly announced and introduced, and still learning many of the names of people working with the conference.

Undoubtedly, expansion will be a topic Yormark will be expected to cover during both his “State of the Big 12” address and the interview session that follows. Yormark made waves (and ruffled some Pac-12 feathers) when he declared the Big 12 was “open for business” at last year’s Media Day event. What will his approach be this year? He’s not likely to back off that statement, as the Big 12 has not hid its courting of Pac-12 schools like Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State.

Yormark isn’t expected to drop any bombshells this week when it comes to Big 12 expansion. The Pac-12 faces a July 21 deadline for securing a new media deal, and where that domino falls will affect any potential exits. But you’d better believe he’ll face plenty of questions to that end.

Aranda knows his way around

Of the head coaches leading Big 12’s returning programs, Baylor’s Dave Aranda is the fourth-most tenured coach in the league.

Yeah, turnover happens.

Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, who has led the Cowboys since 2005, is the dean of Big 12 coaches, followed by Iowa State’s Matt Campbell (entering his eighth season), Kansas State’s Chris Klieman (fifth) and West Virginia’s Neal Brown (fifth).

Aranda will be entering his fourth season in Waco in 2023. So he’s been through the Big 12 media car wash a few times now and knows what to expect — even if the forecast for the ’23 Bears is considerably cloudier than this time last year.

Baylor went 2-7 in an abbreviated 2020 season under Aranda before rebounding to a program-record 12 wins, a Big 12 championship and a Sugar Bowl win the next season. Last year brought a disappointing step back, as the inconsistent Bears tied for fifth in the Big 12 and finished with a 6-7 record and a humbling loss to Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl.

“I thought spring was good for us,” Aranda said, following Baylor’s spring drills. “I think from the very beginning of winter when the guys came back, I’ve mentioned this before, the staff, there’s new pieces there. The guys coming in really from the first meeting, if you give us half your heart, we can show you half our power. If you give us all your heart, we can change your life.”

Who’s on the hot seat?

When several Big 12 coaches take the dais, their chairs will feel toastier than others.

No doubt the pressure is on UT’s Sarkisian. Fairly or unfairly, the Longhorns carry the preseason favorite label, even though Texas hasn’t claimed a Big 12 championship since Colt McCoy was slinging passes, way back in 2009.

The Longhorns endured an uneven 8-5 season in 2022, Sark’s second year at the helm. They suffered a 27-20 loss to Washington in the Alamo Bowl to close out the season, but still managed to make hay in recruiting again. Headlined by five-star quarterback Arch Manning (nephew of Peyton and Eli), the UT signing class was ranked third nationally by 247 Sports.

If all that talent doesn’t produce at least a 10-win season in 2023, Sarkisian is probably hunting for a new job.

OU’s Venables will hear plenty of grumbling from Sooner fans if his team’s defense doesn’t improve mightily, but it’s hard to imagine his head on the chopping block after only two seasons. Expect Venables to still be the head coach when the Sooners join the SEC in 2024.

No coach in the Big 12 needs to win more than West Virginia’s Brown. The Mountaineers are just 22-25 under Brown’s direction, with three losing seasons. WVU’s lone winning year in his tenure came in the abbreviated 2020 campaign, when the Mountaineers mustered a 6-4 season and Liberty Bowl victory.

“I’m keenly aware that we need to win,” Brown told reporters earlier this year, when asked about his job situation.

Holding it down for the Centex

Three former Central Texas high school standouts will be part of the Media Day party.

Oklahoma State defensive back Korie Black is one of the four players representing the Cowboys. Black starred at Connally, where he was the Tribune-Herald’s Super Centex Male Athlete of the Year for the 2019-20 athletic season. In 2022, Black produced 25 tackles, four pass break-ups and a blocked field goal for a touchdown for OSU.

A pair of former Temple High School stars will also man the podium this week. Senior defensive end TJ Franklin will be part of Baylor’s contingent, while TCU senior tight end Jared Wiley will be on hand to talk up the Frogs.